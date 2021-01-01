Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
BnB Clean Services Inc.
Building cleaning in Edmonton, AB, Canada
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • BnB Clean Services Inc.
    BnB Clean Services Inc.
    BnB Clean Services Inc.
    +1
    Click to complete

    We are a unique cleaning company, primarily specializing in the turnover of Airbnb’s in the Edmonton area. We provide professional quality cleans, with a personal touch! Since day one, our company has believed in getting the job done right, on time and on budget. We are proud to offer our executive cleaning services to Airbnb, residential and commercial properties, and strive to provide work that not only meets our customer’s needs, but exceeds them. Our team of experienced professionals understand that our customer’s best interests are our best interests. Whether the job is big or small, you can trust us to handle it all!

    Services
    • cleaning services in Edmonton
    • commercial Cleaners near me
    • commercial Cleaning company in Edmonton
    • types of Commercial cleaning services
    • airbnb Cleaning Services
    • no. 1 Airbnb cleaning services
    • cleaning services near me
    Service areas
    Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Address
    14804 116 Ave
    T5M 3G1 Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-5879829085 bnbcleanservices.ca

    Reviews

    Daniela Grande-Koren Daniela Grande-Koren
    Firstly, my profile name is under my other company. Our Airbnb is called Koren's Airbnb. **Hired this company (Olivia & Cathy) to clean our Airbnb. I had to remind them on a few occasions of items/spots that they missed for cleaning. Examples: Flooring not cleaned properly, dirty dish/utensils not cleaned (they did not check/review items in the kitchenette items to make sure things are cleaned. - Sofa had crumbs left on it. - Sauce splatter on door not cleaned. - Left a kettle with water in it - cup ring marks on counter - Folded and left dirty/used blankets in closet (I do the laundry and all they had to do it bring up the items for me to wash). - I have clean comforter to be used for each change (they just re-used the comforter from previous guest. - Cleaning supplies and garbage bags are under the kitchenette sink; there was a small water leak and the cardboard box holding the garbage was soak and I was not notified of the water. I do have a standard of our property to be properly be cleaned for our guests, but they do not offer this service. They come in for 30+ minutes and out the door with no care/details to the job. **BEWARE if you are an offsite owner of your Airbnb.
    11 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Edit
      Add SEO element