New Tone Painting
Paint & Wall Coverings in Bowmanville, ON, Canada
    We have 20 Year of experience in Painting business. We are focused on providing best services at New Tone Painting. We also provide Kitchen Cabinet Painters

    services with the highest level of costumer of satisfaction and we use professional equipment for our services that we provide.

    Services
    • KITCHEN CABINET PAINTERS
    • KITCHEN REFINISHING CLARINGTON
    • HOUSE PAINTERS BOWMANVILLE
    Service areas
    Bowmanville, ON, and Canada
    Address
    422 Lake Rd, unit 2 Bowmanville ON,
    L1C 4P8 Bowmanville, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4167262590 www.newtonepainting.ca
