WET PAINT Kitchen &amp; Bath Cabinet Painting
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Milton, ON, Canada
    • Wet Paint Services provides kitchen and bath cabinet painting in Milton. If you are looking for up gradation of your bath and kitchen then wet paint is best option for the up gradation. We are working here from 2 decades and perform our work hard, reliability and punctuality.

    Services
    • Kitchen cabinet painting Milton
    • Kitchen cabinet painting Georgetown
    • Cabinet painting Oakville
    Service areas
    Milton, ON, and Canada
    Address
    400 Morobel Drive, Unit #5
    L9T 4B6 Milton, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-9056996575 www.wetpaintservices.com
