Wet Paint Services provides kitchen and bath cabinet painting in Milton. If you are looking for up gradation of your bath and kitchen then wet paint is best option for the up gradation. We are working here from 2 decades and perform our work hard, reliability and punctuality.
- Services
- Kitchen cabinet painting Milton
- Kitchen cabinet painting Georgetown
- Cabinet painting Oakville
- Service areas
- Milton, ON, and Canada
- Address
-
400 Morobel Drive, Unit #5
L9T 4B6 Milton, ON, Canada
Canada
+1-9056996575 www.wetpaintservices.com