Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Flat Roofing Ltd
Roofing & Gutters in Surrey, BC, Canada
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Flat roofing Ltd provide the facilities of installing and repairing your house, flat and apartments roof. If you have any problem like leakage of roof, repair of roof or any emergency you can contact us we will done our work immediately. Not just for roofing, we can also repair and replace your gutters, flashing and fascia as and when required. 

    Services
    • PVC Roof Installation
    • Commercial Roof Repair
    • Roof Maintenance
    • Flat Roof Installation
    • Torch-On Roofing Contractor
    • Roof Leak Repair Contractors
    • Emergency Roof Repair
    • EPDM Water Proof Roofing
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • Okotoks
    • Airdrie
    • Langley
    • Burnaby
    • Vancouver
    • Surrey, BC, Canada
    Address
    2365 174 Street,
    V2Z 9Z8 Surrey, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6046906558 www.flatroofingltd.com
      Add SEO element