Lexin Roofing Ltd.
Roofers in Edmonton, AB, Canada
Services

  • Flat roof repair
  • Commercial roof repairs
  • Emergency roof repair
  • Roof shingles repairs
  • Rubber roof repair
  • Roof flashing repair
  • Slate roof repair
  • Rubber roofing
  • Metal roof installation
    Lexin roofing Ltd providing services of roof repair and replacement in Edmonton, Sherwood park and in all Alberta. Lexin Roofing Ltd can help you when your roof need for maintenance, repair or replacement. We have experienced staff that will give clear estimate of the project. We are providing services for residential, Commercial, Industrial and in emergency roof repair.

    Service areas
    • Edmonton
    • Alberta
    • Sherwood park
    • Stony Plain
    • AB
    • Canada
    • Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Address
    1 Sir Winston Churchill Sq
    T5J 0R2 Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-7809837414 lexinroofing.com
