Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd
General Contractors in North Vancouver, BC, Canada
Reviews (0)
Projects

    New Home Build, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern houses
    New Home Build, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern houses
    New Home Build, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern dining room
    +8
    New Home Build
    Luxury Penthouse Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern kitchen
    Luxury Penthouse Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern kitchen
    Luxury Penthouse Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Modern living room
    +7
    Luxury Penthouse Renovation
    New Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Kitchen
    New Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Kitchen
    New Renovation, Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd Dining room
    +5
    New Renovation
    Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd. is based out of North Vancouver, British Columbia. We serve clients in Vancouver and the Lower mainland area as well as the sea to sky corridor. Northern Alpine is a general contracting company that provides services in the residential and commercial construction industry.
    Services
    • Renovation
    • Commercial Renovation
    • additions
    • Garage Building
    • Strata Management
    • New Builder
    • Kitchen Renovation
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Laneway Homes
    • Government Projects
    • Seismic Upgrades
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    • North Shore
    • BC
    • Canada and Sea-to-sky Corridor
    Address
    101-1127 W 14th St
    V7P 1J9 North Vancouver, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6047700640 www.northernapline.ca
