Northern Alpine Contracting Ltd. is based out of North Vancouver, British Columbia. We serve clients in Vancouver and the Lower mainland area as well as the sea to sky corridor. Northern Alpine is a general contracting company that provides services in the residential and commercial construction industry.

Services Renovation

Commercial Renovation

additions

Garage Building

Strata Management

New Builder

Kitchen Renovation

Bathroom Renovation

Laneway Homes

Government Projects

Seismic Upgrades

Show all 11 services Service areas North Shore

BC

Canada and Sea-to-sky Corridor Address 101-1127 W 14th St

V7P 1J9 North Vancouver, BC, Canada

Canada

+1-6047700640 www.northernapline.ca