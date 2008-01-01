Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ATRenovations
Restoration & Renovation in Celbridge, County Kildare, Ireland
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wood & Laminate Flooring, ATRenovations ATRenovations Floors
    Wood & Laminate Flooring, ATRenovations ATRenovations Floors
    Wood & Laminate Flooring, ATRenovations ATRenovations Floors
    +6
    Wood & Laminate Flooring
    Painting, ATRenovations ATRenovations Walls
    Painting, ATRenovations ATRenovations Classic style garden
    Painting, ATRenovations ATRenovations Study/office
    +5
    Painting
    House renovation, ATRenovations ATRenovations Living room
    House renovation, ATRenovations ATRenovations Living room
    House renovation, ATRenovations ATRenovations Stairs
    +9
    House renovation

    Getting a good and reliable builder to renovate your home the right way can be a hard thing to find as there are a limited amount of them available. With our company, we only select the best and most hardworking builders that we can find. Our number one priority is quality of work and the safety of you and your home. Here is a little more info about us.

    We are a company which is established in Dublin, Ireland. Making sure that your home is modern and also following the most up to date trends is just one of our main priorities. Some of the important things that we do at ATRenovations is painting, flooring, bathroom remodeling, property remodeling and carpentry. Originally we opened in 2008 and have been operating tirelessly for homeowners all of this time. During the time since we have opened, we already done all kinds of tasks like painting houses, refurbishing houses, fixing doors and also some commercial tiling. Another specialty of ours is offering expert house insulation to keep you cozy at an extremely low-cost cost in Dublin.

    Our Services include

    House renovations, Carpenters, House painters, Bathroom renovations, wood flooring, laminate flooring, Bathroom tiling, wallpaper hanging, plastering, furniture spray painting

    When you decide to do your home renovation, ensure to include getting your property insulated during this time as it will certainly save you money in the long run. For a free quote and consultation regarding your beloved home, make sure to connect with us today.


    Our Contact info

    ATRenovations

    106 The Grove, Donaghcumper, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, W23 XH10

    087 711 8343

    Services
    • house renovations
    • carpentry
    • painting
    • bathroom renovations
    • wallpaper hanging
    • plastering
    • tiling
    • spray painting
    • lamainate flooring
    • flooring
    • wood flooring
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Kildare, Dublin, and Ireland
    Address
    106 The Grove, Donaghcumper
    W23 XH10 Celbridge, County Kildare, Ireland
    Ireland
    +353-877118343 atrenovations.ie

    Reviews

    Beatrice Clayson
    Working with this company was an excellent experience, from the time we signed up for the project (kitchen renovation) to the installation. The installer crew, were very accommodating and did a beautiful job. The director of operation was here every day to make sure it’s all done correctly. We could not have asked for more. We give alex's builders the highest rating possible.
    about 1 year ago
    Tina House
    We've contacted House Renovations Dublin to go over our plans to do a complete remodel of our home. They were the perfect choice for us! Every employee was sent to work with a mask due to Covid-19. They were clean, swift, and very kind. We felt very confident the project would run smoothly and it did! The results are incredible and we are so happy in our new sanctuary.
    about 1 year ago
    dublin painters
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element