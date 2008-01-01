Getting a good and reliable builder to renovate your home the right way can be a hard thing to find as there are a limited amount of them available. With our company, we only select the best and most hardworking builders that we can find. Our number one priority is quality of work and the safety of you and your home. Here is a little more info about us.

We are a company which is established in Dublin, Ireland. Making sure that your home is modern and also following the most up to date trends is just one of our main priorities. Some of the important things that we do at ATRenovations is painting, flooring, bathroom remodeling, property remodeling and carpentry. Originally we opened in 2008 and have been operating tirelessly for homeowners all of this time. During the time since we have opened, we already done all kinds of tasks like painting houses, refurbishing houses, fixing doors and also some commercial tiling. Another specialty of ours is offering expert house insulation to keep you cozy at an extremely low-cost cost in Dublin.

Our Services include

House renovations, Carpenters, House painters, Bathroom renovations, wood flooring, laminate flooring, Bathroom tiling, wallpaper hanging, plastering, furniture spray painting

When you decide to do your home renovation, ensure to include getting your property insulated during this time as it will certainly save you money in the long run. For a free quote and consultation regarding your beloved home, make sure to connect with us today.





Our Contact info

ATRenovations

106 The Grove, Donaghcumper, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, W23 XH10

087 711 8343