  • electrician regina
  • regina electricians
    • Electrician Regina - Experienced Regina Electricians Firm
    At Electrician Regina, we make sure that you receive the best possible service within the shortest time. People search for an electrician when they are in need, and we make sure that we help you out playing on your side.

    Electrician Regina is always there to assist you, whether it is a simple or complicated condition. We don't delay our work, and we try to brief you as much as possible during the whole journey. We satisfy our clients in the best way possible. That's why we are known as the best Electrician in Regina.

    Service areas
    Regina, SK, and Canada
    Address
    Apartment No 12, 2131 Angus St
    S4T 2A1 Regina, SK, Canada
    Canada
    +1-3065861286 electricianregina.com
