Main Address: 1479 Midland Ave, Scarborough, ON, Canada M1P 0A1





Scarborough Heating and Cooling Pros are a team of local professionals living within our community who are dedicated to providing our client with prompt and reliable repair and installation services. We are committed to giving our clients a friendly service with a quick yet thorough service to ensure you are able to enjoy your property as best you can. Our passion has been found in working out technical issues with HVAC systems and resolving them completely, which is how we have been able to build a strong reputation throughout our community.



