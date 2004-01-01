We specialize in polishing, restoring and repairing of all natural stones: marble, granite, travertine, limestone, onyx, as well as refinishing of terrazzo and concrete. Providing top service to all customers in GTA and Southern Ontario – whether it’s a small vanity or building lobby – our clients always get the best results at a reasonable price. Our company had been on the market since 2004 and our top technicians have over 20 years of experience working with stone.

Our experts will remove all damage and accomplish greatest results. Best restoration technologies are used to make the surface look new again. We will professionally refinish floors, countertops, vanities, showers and all other stone surfaces indoors or outdoors. We will treat your home or business with care and respect.

If you are a property manager looking to improve the appearance of your terrazzo flooring, we can do that as well. We will strip and wax the terrazzo or completely restore it; repair all cracks, chips and holes. Have us clean, polish and seal your terrazzo - your building will look great for the years to come.

When it comes to concrete, our team will professionally refinish your concrete floor so you can have the contemporary look. From matte, satin to high gloss, we will polish the surface to make your concrete floor or counter look great.