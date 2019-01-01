Infinity Power Ltd is based out of the Okanagan, we are a family owned electrical contracting business that opened our doors in 2019. We are geared towards electrical sevice work but not limited to, new construction, Data, tenant improvements, Lighting upgrades, UPS systems, Surge suppression systems, campgrounds and Industrial. The company's owner and founder, Scott Daunais is a 3rd generation electrical contractor and Master Electrician with 27yrs experience in the trade. We at Infinity Power always put our clients first by building relationships and always meeting and striving to exceed our customers’ expectations. Currently our home office is based in Enderby BC, it is our only branch so far but as we are quickly growing our goal is to have a branches and service trucks throughout the Okanagan.



