ARO Appliance Repair offers quality appliance repair in Ottawa and applianceinstallationservices across the region; Ottawa, Kanata Nepean, Cumberland, Kinburn, Goulbourn, Ficko, Munster, Malakoff, Kemptville, and more.
We repair and install – fridges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, stoves, microwaves, range hoods and more. Call us for a diagnosis or installation service.
- Service areas
- Ottawa, ON, and Canada
- Address
-
3109 Armada Ave
K1T 1T4 Ottawa, ON, Canada
Canada
+1-6136997966 appliancerepairottawa.ca