Appliance Repair Ottawa
Electricians in Ottawa, ON, Canada
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Appliance repair
  • appliance installation ottawa
  • appliance repair ottawa
  • appliance repair service
  • appliance technicians
    • ARO Appliance Repair offers quality appliance repair in Ottawa and applianceinstallationservices across the region; Ottawa, Kanata Nepean, Cumberland, Kinburn, Goulbourn, Ficko, Munster, Malakoff, Kemptville, and more.


    We repair and install – fridges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, stoves, microwaves, range hoods and more. Call us for a diagnosis or installation service.


    Service areas
    Ottawa, ON, and Canada
    Address
    3109 Armada Ave
    K1T 1T4 Ottawa, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6136997966 appliancerepairottawa.ca
