Shan Construction &amp; Shan Trucking
Building cleaning in Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Shan Construction values excellence, safety, quality and customer service. Serving the Edmonton area for more than 20+ years.


    We are committed to excellence. Shan Construction is the leading Edmonton Area company providing Excavation, Cribbing, Weeping Tile, Rough Grading and Concrete services.


    Shan Construction is the leader in excavation, cribbing, weeping tile, demolition and slinger services for the Edmonton Area.


    Services
    • Cribbing
    • Weeping Tile
    • Excavation
    • Rough Grading
    • Concrete Services
    • Trucking and Slinger Services
    • Demolition and Disposal
    • Edmonton Cribbing
    • Edmonton Weeping Tile
    • Edmonton Excavation
    • Edmonton Rough Grading
    • Edmonton Concrete
    • Edmonton Trucking and Slinger Service
    • Edmonton Demolition
    • Construction company Edmonton
    Service areas
    Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Address
    505 65 Ave NW
    T6P 1S1 Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-7802570000 shanconstruction.ca
