Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Iron and Ivy Design
Designers in Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • pics, Iron and Ivy Design Iron and Ivy Design
    pics, Iron and Ivy Design Iron and Ivy Design
    pics, Iron and Ivy Design Iron and Ivy Design
    +2
    pics

    At Iron & Ivy Design Group we utilize the most up to date technologies to take your project to the next level. With our 3D drawing capabilities, you will see your finished result before construction begins! This technology allows us to make real-time changes to renderings of your space, giving you the control to customize the design along the way. We believe that each project is special and unique which is why our clients receive the ultimate customer service experience. ​Whether your project is one room or an entire building, Iron & Ivy is the Design Group that will elevate your space and give you professional, stunning results. We are available to provide interior design consulting, property styling and home staging, color consulting, 3D interior design, commercial design, and E-Design.


    Services
    • Commercial & Residential Interior Design
    • Interior & Landscape
    • Design Consultant
    Service areas
    Lethbridge, AB, Canada
    Address
    PO box 29028
    T1J 4Y2 Lethbridge, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-7806210911 www.ironandivydesign.com
      Add SEO element