Premium Maintenance Services Ltd
Building cleaning in Vaughan, ON, Canada
    • Premium Maintenance Services Ltdoffers high quality office cleaning, janitorial services & commercial cleaning services across the GTA including; Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Vaughan, Markham, Woodbridge, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Innisfil, Bradford, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa and more. 


    Our services include; commercial cleaning, office cleaning, janitorial services, janitor services, post construction cleaning, retail cleaning, building maintenance, daycare cleaning, school cleaning, medical building cleaning, disaster cleaning service, flood cleaning service, virus disinfection services, food plant cleaning, warehouse cleaning and more. Call Premium Maintenance Services Ltd for a free estimation quote.


    Services
    • Office cleaning
    • commercial cleaning
    • commercial office cleaning
    Service areas
    Vaughan, ON, and Canada
    Address
    9131 Keele Street Unit A4
    L4K 0G7 Vaughan, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4163570444 premiummaintenance.ca
