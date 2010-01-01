Montréal-based specialized and general builder/contractor. Rbq licensed, insured, and bonded. In business since 2010. Specializing in residential extensions and conversions, new construction, fire and flood restoration, interior and exterior french drains and basement waterproofing solutions.
- Services
- Residential general contractor montreal
- Home additions and conversions
- Fire and floor restoration
- Interior/exterior french drains
- Service areas
- Montreal, QC, and Canada
- Address
-
5120 de courtrai
H3W 2X9 Montreal, QC, Canada
Canada
+1-5143751367 constructco.ca