Main Address : 703-2119 Lake Shore Blvd W, Etobicoke, ON M8V 4E8





At Rare Electrical Service, we pride ourselves on the work we provide to our customers. Many of our clients would say "Our level of professionalism and quality is RARE". That's where the name came from. We give the same service to all of our customers no matter how much work we are hired to do. We have been doing electrical work for many years and we put safety first in all the work we do. Cutting corners is not in our vocabulary and our prices surprise many of our customers compared to what other electricians offer with less experience. If you are looking for a fair, honest, customer-driven partnership to handle your electrical needs, you found your company. Contact us for a no pressure quote. It would be a pleasure to work with you.