Solid Painting is a full service for interior and exterior, commercial and residential, insured painting company that serving in GTA. At The Solid Painting, we offer painting services in Toronto, North York, Richmond Hill, Aurora, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Scarborough, Pickering, and Ajax. We can provide services such as; House painting, Office painting, Interior and Exterior Painting, Decks, Stairs, baseboards, doors, windows, a single room or wall painting, and more. We continually look for ways to save money for our customers without skimping on quality. Spend some time checking our pictures section. It will be constantly updated with new pictures from our recently completed projects. We provide free estimates for our customers so they can call us without hesitation.



