TruGem Kitchens
Restoration & Renovation in Mississauga
    • Trugem Home Improvements is your one-stop shop when it comes to any sort of renovation or construction project. Whether it’s just remodeling a room, finishing a basement, or maybe just redoing a washroom, Trugem Home Improvements can handle any job despite its size. When you deal with Trugem Home Improvements your headache will be cut short, Trugem Home Improvements can manage your entire project from start to finish.
    Services
    Kitchen Renovation, Home Improvements, and Vanities
    Service areas
    Mississauga
    Address
    5915 Atlantic Dr, Unit #2
    414 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-4168560574
