WHO WE ARE

Over twenty years ago, in an industry where there are literally thousands of office furniture choices, Interior Solutions was created to be the differentiator by offering quality business furniture at a better value and with shorter lead times. These fundamentals are the foundation of the exceptional value the company provides today to the industry.





At our biggest design centre and showroom in GTA located in Mississauga, we can help you develop an individual plan for your business, whether it’s an office start-up or a conventional workplace installation, from small to large: every job is a custom one! We provide creative customized seamless solutions for projects in any business sector of any size, respecting all budgets and timelines.





OUR PRODUCTS

We showcase the best commercial office furniture brands besides our own custom Canadian made lines that covers any business interior decoration plan. In our Mississauga showroom you can find office chairs, desk chairs, executive chairs, ergonomic chairs, drafting chairs, reception seating, corner desks, executive desks, glass desks, reception desks, reception stations, computer tables, conference tables, training tables, office tables, filing cabinets, office cubicles, ergonomic accessories, task seating, wall systems, panel systems, demountable & office glass walls and more





OUR SERVICES

Our professional team will work with you to determine key project criteria, finalize space planning, and then transform those plans into a new office configuration that will better meet your business’ needs. Whether you are moving or expanding your business to a new location, or renovating or retrofitting your existing offices, use our expert resources to get the most for your money.





We supply office planning and furnishings that will work equally well for everything from small-scale home office suites to work environments with up to 500 stations. We will design a unique installation or provide you with a quick, standard solution. Browse our Featured Custom Products and Key Suppliers to discover the office furniture system that will work for you, and then let us do the rest!





Our professionally trained and certified installation crew is always ready for a one-time project or for continuous on-going service for Furniture, Private Office Case goods, Desks, Workstations, Tables, Seating/Chairs and more anywhere in Toronto, GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, Goergetown, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton.





With over 20 years’ experience in the Corporate Interiors industry and office furniture, we understand that the customer experience doesn’t end when the sale is completed. Our goal is your long-term satisfaction with your new office environment.





Above all, we are dedicated to helping you create inspiring surroundings that reflect your identity, as well as reaping the benefits of a workplace environment with well-designed furniture in a carefully planned space.



