Tenderly All-In-One Electronic Tender Management was created through input from a group of Board Members and Property Management Service Providers in the Condominium Industry Ontario. Our tender/bid management system is designed to provide more security and transparency for all parties involved in the tendering process.
- Services
- Tender Management, Bid Management, and Online Tendering
- Service areas
- Ontario
- CA
- Mississauga
- ON
- Canada
- Address
-
1295 Eglinton Ave E Unit 25
L4W 3E6 Mississauga, ON, Canada
Canada
+1-9054993771 tenderly.ca