Kavoossi Konsulting
Other Businesses in Newport Beach, CA, USA
    • Kavoossi Konsulting is a destination wedding and event planning Company in Newport Beach. From a small formal gathering to a large and luxurious event, our weddings and events are perfectly planned, and beautifully executed all across Southern California. With excellent designs and planning, we create a memorable experience to our clients with unlimited hours for the entire event day in the beautiful panorama in and out of Newport Beach.

    Services
    • Wedding
    • Event
    • Wedding Planner
    • Event Management
    • Wedding Co-ordinator
    • Wedding & Events
    Service areas
    • Southern California
    • Newport Beach, CA, USA
    Address
    120 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach,
    92660 Newport Beach, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-9492380308 kavoossikonsulting.com
