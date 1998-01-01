Founded in 1998, ever since Mississauga Piano Studios has been providing quality music learning and training classes in various locations throughout GTA to grow music passion for all ages. MississaugaPianoStudios is one of the leading music schools near 125 experienced music teachers and instructors to give you the best practical piano lesson and instruction for Vocals, Guitar, Violin, Drums, Flute, Saxophone, Cello, Trumpet, Keyboard, & Music Lessons for all ages & levels.