OC Yacht Rentals is owned and managed by two best friends, who want to share the magical feeling of cruising on the Newport Beach, CA water in one of the most beautiful places in the world with others. Whether you are looking for a private event for your friends and family or you want to create a lasting memory for your company executives, 'OC Yacht Rentals' variety of yacht fleet to provide a plethora of options for creating long-lasting memories on any occasion in Newport Beach, CA. Rent a luxury yacht from 4 - 8 hr.