Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
My Empower Therapy
Architects in Surrey, BC, Canada
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • My Empower Therapy, My Empower Therapy My Empower Therapy
    My Empower Therapy, My Empower Therapy My Empower Therapy
    My Empower Therapy, My Empower Therapy My Empower Therapy
    +2
    My Empower Therapy


    Special Education School, ABA Therapy Centre


    Comprehensive intensive therapy for all needs, abilities and delays.

    Speech Therapy, Communication Therapy, Behavior Therapy, ABA therapy, Community Integration, Social Skills/Etiquette, Feeding Therapy, Toilet training, Peer Play, Academic Support, Sleep Training,

    Community integration amongst many other services.


    Occupational Therapy for fine motor, gross motor, developmental milestones, sensory regulation, writing skills, core strength, balance and more.


    Feeding interventions for picky eaters, and other feeding challenges.


    We offer Clinic and Home based services for Speech and Language and behaviour therapy.

    Centre based intensive therapy sessions led by Senior behaviour interventionists.


    Service areas
    Surrey, BC, Canada
    Address
    5620 152 St Unit 200
    V3S 3K2 Surrey, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6044016783 www.myempowertherapy.com
      Add SEO element