Kitchener Concrete is your around-the-clock concrete service provider that offers high quality, reliable, and affordable concrete work. With our team, you can feel confident that you will always receive the quality work you need, regardless of how big or small your project may be. Kitchener Concrete is a general concrete contractor primarily serving Kitchener, Waterloo, St Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Cambridge and the near by area.
- Services
- Concrete Forming Kitchener ON
- Curb Work near me
- Decorative Concrete Stamping
- Floor Finishing and Flatwork
- Flatwork Finishing
- Concrete Driveway
- Concrete Finishes
- Floating or Troweling
- Broom Finishing
- Exposed Aggregate
- Salt Finish
- Concrete Curb Installation
- Show all 12 services
- Service areas
- Kitchener
- Address
-
151 Isaiah Drive, Ontario
N2E 0B6 Kitchener
Canada
+1-5484835459 www.kitchenerconcrete.ca