Cappliances Repair
Home Appliances in Winnipeg
    • At CAppliances Repair we offer prompt, efficient and affordable appliance repairs service and maintenance, with no hidden costs. We have the experience and skills to repair residential appliances - any make or model, our operatives are trained and experienced to repair appliances in Winnipeg.


    Services
    • Appliance repair Winnipeg
    • Fridge repair Winnipeg
    • Dishwasher repair Winnipeg
    • Dryer repair Winnipeg
    • Washer repair Winnipeg
    • Stove repair Winnipeg
    Service areas
    Winnipeg
    Address
    34 Barberry Road
    R2J 2G9 Winnipeg
    Canada
    +1-2046982282 www.cappliancesrepair.com
