Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Chimney Sweep Cleaning Guy
General Contractors in Vancouver
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Homeowners are responsible to regular Vancouver chimney sweeps as a clean and safe chimney provides you with peace of mind. The Chimney Sweep Cleaning Guy will identify hazards and repair them. They will perform repairs on the smoke chamber, damper, and firebox, if required, and remove hazardous creosote, and conduct firebox, chill, and smoke chamber repairs if necessary. Call now for a Vancouver chimney cleaning to make sure you're taken care of.


    Services
    • chimney sweep Vancouver
    • Vancouver chimney sweep
    • chimney cleaning Vancouver
    Service areas
    Vancouver
    Address
    23 W 2nd Ave
    V5Y 1B1 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-6043591117 chimneysweepcleaningguy.ca
      Add SEO element