Homeowners are responsible to regular Vancouver chimney sweeps as a clean and safe chimney provides you with peace of mind. The Chimney Sweep Cleaning Guy will identify hazards and repair them. They will perform repairs on the smoke chamber, damper, and firebox, if required, and remove hazardous creosote, and conduct firebox, chill, and smoke chamber repairs if necessary. Call now for a Vancouver chimney cleaning to make sure you're taken care of.



