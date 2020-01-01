Eshine cleaning services is a janitorial and commercial cleaning company located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. We provide professional janitorial and commercial cleaning services to offices, buildings, restaurants and commercial spaces across Canada. When the spotlight is on, you deserve to shine. At Eshine Cleaning Services, we know that your reputation depends on your appearance, which is why we are dedicated to delivering a spotless job every time.
- Services
- janitorial and commercial cleaning
- office cleaning Winnipeg
- kitchen exhaust cleaning
- commercial cleaning
- Service areas
- Winnipeg
- Company awards
- 2020 Canadas Fastest Growing Companies List
- Address
-
111 George Ave
R3B0K2 Winnipeg
Canada
+1-2042939731 eshinecleaning.com