Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kelowna Retaining Walls
Paving in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • For the purposes of functionality and visual appeal, Kelowna Retaining Walls builds custom retaining walls that are uniquely designed for your home. With many years of experience in Kelowna, we are licensed and insured as we stand by the quality of our work. Get a free estimate today!


    Services
    • Retaining Walls
    • Driveway Paving
    • Walkway Paving
    • Patio Paving
    • Landscaping
    • Excavating
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    1205 Kelglen Crescent
    V1Y 6K4 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2363003102 www.kelownaretainingwalls.ca
      Add SEO element