Nanaimo Junk Removal Guy provides respectable furniture, rubbish, and junk removal services in Nanaimo, BC as well as a reliable delivery service. Our team of friendly faces is dedicated to assuring that you will have a smile as big as ours after all is done. We proudly provide furniture, junk, and rubbish removal in Nanaimo, British Columbia and surrounding Vancouver Island areas.
- Services
- junk removal
- Service areas
- Nanaimo
- Address
-
239 Franklyn St
V9R 2X4 Nanaimo
Canada
+1-2509993592 nanaimojunkremovalguy.ca