Nanaimo Junk Removal Guy
General Contractors in Nanaimo
    • Nanaimo Junk Removal Guy provides respectable furniture, rubbish, and junk removal services in Nanaimo, BC as well as a reliable delivery service. Our team of friendly faces is dedicated to assuring that you will have a smile as big as ours after all is done. We proudly provide furniture, junk, and rubbish removal in Nanaimo, British Columbia and surrounding Vancouver Island areas.

    Services
    junk removal
    Service areas
    Nanaimo
    Address
    239 Franklyn St
    V9R 2X4 Nanaimo
    Canada
    +1-2509993592 nanaimojunkremovalguy.ca
