CANPRO – Residential &amp; Commercial Renovations Toronto
Restoration & Renovation in Vaughan
    • Canpro Construction offers high quality residential & commercial renovationsand general contracting services across the GTA including; Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Vaughan, Markham, Woodbridge, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Innisfil, Bradford, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa and more. 


    Our services include; home renovations, full house renovations, home additions, home extensions, kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement finishing, basement renovations, general contracting, office renovations, interior design, 3D modeling and more. Call CANPRO Construction for a free estimation quote.


    Services
    • Home renovations Toronto
    • renovations
    Service areas
    Vaughan
    Address
    75 Fernstaff Ct Unit 10-11
    L4K 3R3 Vaughan
    Canada
    +1-6474793550 canprocorp.com
