CanOz Visa Services – Immigration Consultant in Brampton
    • We are Reliable, Honest and Experienced Immigration Consultants.

    We work ethically and professionally; We provide the comprehensive & effective visa advice. Our Fees are reasonable and there are no hidden charges.

    Our Immigration Consultant, Harsimrat Kaur is Member in Good Standing with ICCRC (Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council). She is also a proud member of Canadian Association of Professional Immigration Consultants (CAPIC).

    We put extra effort and time to know our clients, understand their distinct requirements and help them achieve their dreams by suggesting the best-suited strategies and approach. We do our best for them and work in their best interest. Our reviews and testimonials speak about for our services, our clients have mentioned us as best immigration consultants.


    Service areas
    Brampton
    Address
    7900 Hurontario St Unit 3
    L6Y 0P6 Brampton
    Canada
    +1-2892981000 www.canozvisas.com
