Fully bonded, insured and certified in gas fitting, HVAC, electrical, water heating and appliance installation, Zeeco Services Ltd serves the northern GTA from Toronto to Orillia. Do you need a new gas BBQ installed, your electrical panel upgraded or water heater repaired? Call Zeeco Services in Barrie locally or toll free for residential installation, service and repairs.

Zeeco’s certified technicians specialize in electrical work, new gas connections and all major home appliances. Ask us about installing eco-friendly HVAC equipment, appliances and water heaters for energy savings. We give you a quote before we start any job.