GoFar Global
Other Businesses in Toronto
    • The GoFar Global teams’ main priority is to simplify our clients immigration experience. With the Immigration System in Canada getting more complex every year, or with the Covid-19 Pandemic that has altered the way you interact with the Canadian Government, we know how important it is to be informed and be prepared in this possibly lengthy journey. We believe that the best marketing strategy is excellent service. We have a drive to help our clients not just in their Immigration journey but to assist them in their settlement into Canada. With this in mind, our goal is our client’s goals.


    Services
    • Immigration Services
    • Visitor Visa
    • Study Permit
    • Permanent Residence
    • PR
    • Refugee
    • Work Permit
    • Start-Up Visa
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    602-4789 Yonge Street
    M2N 0G3 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6479966147 gofarglobal.com
