Nikkis Luxury Lashes
Architects in Toronto
    Nikki's luxury lashes is a mobile eyelash extension service looking to serve people in the greater Toronto area. Our goal is to make you feel your most beautiful in the comfort of your own home with the same quality and professionalism you would have in a eyelash studio. At Nikki's lashes our goal is to enhance your natural beauty and help you maintain a routine every morning.


    Based on my experience with eyelash extensions. I know how low maintenance it is to keep a beautiful effortless look with no extra eye makeup necessary.


    All of our eyelash technicians are licensed and are extremely professional, our staff will listen to your needs and expectations to deliver a beautiful result that will keep you happy and feeling confident.




    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    3 Navy Wharf Unit 1706, Ontario
    M5v 3v1 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-9055502947 nikkislashes.ca
