Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sushi Sama Greenfield Park
Other Businesses in Longueuil
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a sushi restaurant that makes 67 types of fine sushi from the best fresh vegetables and fruits based in Greenfield Park. We deliver meals through our website and other sites such as Uber Eats doordash Skip, We deliver meals to these areas

    Greenfield Park, La Prairie, Saint-Constant, Longueuil, St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Boucherville, Saint-Lambert, Saint-Hubert, Brossard, Candiac,


    Services
    • sushi
    • restaurant
    • uber eats
    • japanese food
    • take out restaurant
    Service areas
    Longueuil
    Address
    3300 Taschereau Blvd, Greenfield Park, Quebec
    J4V 2H6 Longueuil
    Canada
    +1-4504867776 www.sushisama.com
      Add SEO element