T&T Scientific founded by scientists Dr. Nima Tamaddoni and Dr. Graham Taylor is home to the world's most advanced and cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle technology. We provide pharmaceutical products and technologies for preparation and manufacturing of liposomes and lipid nanoparticles. We also offer a wide range GMP and non-GMP contract services for research and formulation development, analytical method and manufacturing process development, and supporting qualification and validation activities in our 15,000 sf state of the art facility and cleanroom spaces.





The team at T&T Scientific has a wealth of expertise and experience in lipid nanoparticle and liposome formulation for drug delivery applications. We are well equipped with the operational capabilities and Quality Assurance team required for clinical and commercial batch manufacturing of formulations utilized in therapeutics and vaccines. T&T is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and is currently manufacturing lipid-based solutions intended for use in human clinical trials.





Our technologies include NanoSizer MINI, AUTO, and FLOW. These platforms represent the

latest in extrusion and direct ethanol injection technologies for simple, scalable production of

Our new, proprietary formulation for gene therapy and transfection, ProFECT, is a patent protected, licensable formulation proven with pre-clinical in vitro data for safe and effective delivery of nucleic acids, such as RNA and DNA, for vaccine and therapeutic applications.





Visit our website or contact a T&T expert to also learn more about T&T’s full range of lipids,

custom liposomes, and lipid nanoparticle products, technologies and services. Thanks for watching, we look forward to the opportunity of working with you.





T&T Scientific in the Fight Against COVID-19:

Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization Support (CRO, CDMO) for Lipid Nanoparticles (LNP) Therapeutics and mRNA and other gene-based Vaccines.

Our team at T&T Scientific is dedicated to helping researchers and scientists around the world with development and GMP manufacturing of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccines and therapeutics to help in the battle against Coronavirus.

T&T Scientific has the expertise, the technology, and the infrastructure required to quickly aide drug and vaccine development teams looking to develop, analyze, and commercialize lipid nanoparticle- and lipid-based vaccine candidates manufacturing.





T&T Scientific provides pharmaceutical products and contract services including lipid-based pharmaceutical technologies, design and formulation, research and development, manufacturing, and analytics. T&T Scientific supports these services in both pre-clinical and commercial finished products:

• 15,000 sf State of the Art Research, Development and Manufacturing Facility

• Latest Liposome and Lipid Nanoparticle Technologies Protected by 12 Patents

• Liposome and Lipid Nanoparticle Design, Formulation, and Development

• Comprehensive Liposome and Lipid Nanoparticle Analytical Testing Services

• Analytical Method Development, and Manufacturing Process Validation, and Verification

• Studies: Pre-formulation, Formulation, Stability, Controlled Release Testing and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)





T&T Scientific is a world leader in lipids, liposomes and lipid nanoparticles research, development, and manufacturing more effective and efficient. T&T Scientific innovates the latest technologies and provide high quality services with you in mind so you can focus on what is important. We offer a comprehensive line of products and services so you always have the support you need at T&T Scientific.

T&T Scientific now has over 1,000 customers and clients in over 50 countries, in variety of industries such as Pharmaceutical and Personalized Medicine, and Academic/Government Research Institutions. T&T Scientific's technologies are protected by 12 patents, and 3 trademarks.

T&T's competitive advantage is a result of the team's combined experience in the medical device industry and in liposome-based research. We spent years preparing and working with liposomes and lipid nanoparticles during graduate studies while developing



