1Northwest Security Services
Other Businesses in Kenora
    Northwest Security Services is located in Kenora Ontario. We provide Service to Financial Institutions, Schools, Events, Wholesales and Retails Stores, Construction Sites etc. We are fully lienced and registered with Ontario Private Security and Investigative Services. We are fully Bonded & Insured. Our Security Officers are Professionals who undergo security training and background checks as requested by Ontario Private Security and Investigative Services


    Services
    • Guard Service
    • Mobile Patrol Security
    • Licenced Security Guards
    • Loss Prevention Services
    Service areas
    Kenora
    Address
    534 Park St
    ON P9N 1A1 Kenora
    Canada
    +1-8076237417 www.northwestsecurity.ca
