Welcome to VMD Decor, wedding decor based in Lower Mainland! we provide our services to events in the Lower Mainland including Surrey and Vancouver, as well as the Okanagan. We are a business fo-cused on helping you prepare the best wedding you always wanted to have. Our commitment is to quality and value, and we work very hard to bring in outstanding and classy designs to make your wedding un-forgettable. We know how much their wedding matters for every cus-tomer, and we want to make it as special as it can be.

We established our base as a Wedding Decor in Lower Mainland 2015, we always work closely with our clients to understand their vision and ideas, and then we take all of those to the next level. We are very fo-cused on quality and professionalism, and we always strive to push the boundaries in a professional and rewarding manner. Our founder was very passionate about art for a very long time and he has a design de-gree, while still being an interior decorator and fashion designer at heart. All these had a common thread, and that was event management and decoration.

We created VMD Decor with a single premise, and that’s to make the life of couples a lot easier. We know how challenging it is to prepare a wedding, it can eat up a lot of time and effort, not to mention it can make all of us very nervous. The primary focus with VMD Decor is to offer the best possible solutions on the market and we are always here to assist every step of the way. Our primary focus is on bringing in the best services you can find on the market.

We have the knowledge and expertise to help with a vast range of events. This includes engagements, weddings, reception ,but also birthday dinners, baby showers, Theme events, corporate events and fundraisers. We are here to assist with that, and you will have no prob-lem getting a very good, rewarding result.

Since our founder worked with many celebrities. We can easily fit your style and ideas to create some-thing magical. We always strive to sur-pass expectations, while always staying in touch with you. Plus, we can cover events for any budget. We plan accordingly to ensure that you get to make the most out of your money. Weddings are pure joy and they are meant to be unforgettable. That’s why you need to work with the wedding decor, to really bring those amazing ideas to life the right way. We are here to help make that happen, and we also provide very affordable pricing. All you have to do is to give VMD Decor a call or an email, we guarantee you will have an amazing experience.



