New Tab Home is Located In Medicine Hat Alberta, Providing Home renovation and New Installation services to the surrounding area. We specialize in windows & doors installation and repair services, Drywalling and Mudding, Painting Services, flooring and many other home repair services. New Tab Home is the best and most reliable business located in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Our team will be happy to assist you. Give us a call and we will provide you with free estimates as well as free home advice.



