New Tab Home is Located In Medicine Hat Alberta, Providing Home renovation and New Installation services to the surrounding area. We specialize in windows & doors installation and repair services, Drywalling and Mudding, Painting Services, flooring and many other home repair services. New Tab Home is the best and most reliable business located in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Our team will be happy to assist you. Give us a call and we will provide you with free estimates as well as free home advice.
- Services
- Windows Installation
- Windows Repair
- Best Windows Repair in Medicine Hat
- Best Windows Installation in Medicine Hat
- Doors Installation
- Doors Repair
- Best Door Repair in Medicine Hat
- Best Door Installation in Medicine Hat
- Best Home Renovation in Medicine Hat
- Home Painting
- Best Home Painting In Medicine Hat
- Drywall and Mudding in Medicine Hat
- Flooring In Medicine Hat
- Windows and Doors Seal Repair
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Energy Efficient Doors
- Energy Efficient Home Upgrade
- Free Estimate
- Free Quote
- Free Home Advice
- Show all 20 services
- Service areas
- Medicine Hat and AB
- Address
-
278 Somerset Rd SE, AB
T1B 0H4 Medicine Hat
Canada
+1-4039776767 newtabhomes.ca