Located in the heart of Red Deer, MLux Spa & Nails Lounge has become an industry leader in nail services. Our nail salon was founded on the idea of delivering only the best nail and spa services to clients all over the Red Deer area.

Our salon is dedicated to bringing the top of the line products mixed with expert technique to the nail salon industry. Offering many services such as Waxing, Artificial Nails, Facial, Eyelash Extensions, Manicure, and Pedicures allows us to be a one-stop destination for those looking for a complete rejuvenating experience. The friendly staff creates an atmosphere of urban relaxation.

We are always trying to be innovative with design and trend, always up-to-date with what the nail and beauty industry has to offer.

We understand that Safety and Sanitation are key to your peace of mind. Our implements are medically sterilized and disinfected after each use. Buffers and files are used only once then discarded. All pedicure procedures are done with liner protection. And above all, staffs are trained to follow a proper sanitization protocol that puts clients hygiene as the number one priority.

Enjoy our wide range of services in a cozy and luxurious environment. We look forward to serving you at our top nail & spa salon.



