Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Door Studio North America Corp
Doors in Mississauga
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Glass Boat House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Glass doors Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Glass Boat House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Glass doors Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Glass Boat House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Modern style doors
    Glass Boat House
    Mid-Century Modern Renovation, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp
    Mid-Century Modern Renovation, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp
    Mid-Century Modern Renovation
    Echo House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Sliding doors Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Echo House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Front doors Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Echo House, Door Studio North America Corp Door Studio North America Corp Sliding doors Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Echo House

    Door Studio specializes in the supply + installation german engineered and manufactured doors, windows, garage doors. Professionally designed and installed from beginning to end.

    Services
    • Doors
    • Windows
    • Garage doors
    • glass wind screens
    Service areas
    North America
    Company awards
    • Glass Boat House, GH3 Architects, Governor General of Canada, Medal of Excellence https://www.gh3.ca/work/boathouse-studio
    • Renovation:
    • Echo House, Paul Raff Studio, OAA Design Excellnce Award
    • https://paulraffstudio.com/echo-house-wins-design-excellence-award/
    Address
    5456 Tomken Road
    L4W 2Z5 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-9057559448 www.doorstudio.ca
      Add SEO element