Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CanArk Paving Ottawa – Nepean
General Contractors in Ottawa
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We have been serving Ottawa and surrounding areas since 2012. We learned over those years that investing in quality equipment and technology allows us to provide a superior product to our customers. Although Canark paving has grown over the years we still value each customer the same as we did our very first ones.

    Our company pays special attention to the details of every project to ensure the complete satisfaction of each client. Our goal is to enhance the exterior of your home, raise your property value, and beautify your whole neighborhood.


    Services
    • Ottawa paving
    • Paving contractor
    • Asphalt repair
    • Asphalt paving
    Service areas
    Ottawa
    Address
    1391 Ambridge Way, ON
    K2C 3T3 Ottawa
    Canada
    +1-6138984520 canark.ca
      Add SEO element