Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M Designs Interior Decorating
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Westminster
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At M Designs Interior Decorating, we are passionate about bringing a client’s vision to life. We are a full service design studio which specializes in both residential and commercial interiors. With an eye for impeccable detail, we collaborate with clients alongside architects, builders, developers and industry professionals to successfully create functional and quality spaces.


    Services
    • Interior Design Vancouver
    • Interior Design New Westminster
    Service areas
    New Westminster
    Address
    218 Regina St
    V3L 1S6 New Westminster
    Canada
    +1-7788394979 mdesignsinteriordecorating.com
      Add SEO element