Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
House of Cars Lethbridge
Other Businesses in Lethbridge
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • House of Cars Lethbridge
    Click to complete

    House Of Cars Lethbridge has grown to house hundreds of vehicles, along with parts & service centres and a finance department. They help you with all of your automotive needs whether you want to trade up into a new vehicle or your current ride needs parts or a tune-up.

    They have wide inventory that offers used vehicles like - cars, trucks, vans, auto parts, SUVs, etc. Contact them today with any questions! 

    Used Vehicles Offered by the House of Cars Lethbridge:


    • Cars

    • Vans

    • SUVs

    • Trucks


    Services
    Used Vehicles and Premier Auto Dealer
    Service areas
    Lethbridge
    Address
    324 Mayor Magrath Drive South
    T1J 3L7 Lethbridge
    Canada
    +1-4035240526 www.houseofcarslethbridge.com
      Add SEO element