House Of Cars Lethbridge has grown to house hundreds of vehicles, along with parts & service centres and a finance department. They help you with all of your automotive needs whether you want to trade up into a new vehicle or your current ride needs parts or a tune-up.
They have wide inventory that offers used vehicles like - cars, trucks, vans, auto parts, SUVs, etc. Contact them today with any questions!
Used Vehicles Offered by the House of Cars Lethbridge:
• Cars
• Vans
• SUVs
• Trucks
- Services
- Used Vehicles and Premier Auto Dealer
- Service areas
- Lethbridge
- Address
-
324 Mayor Magrath Drive South
T1J 3L7 Lethbridge
Canada
+1-4035240526 www.houseofcarslethbridge.com