With more than 100 years of existence, Salmon’s Transfer Ltd has evolved into a highly specialized moving company. We are well known in the Richmond Lower Mainland as a company to call for hard-to-move items. But also, known all over Canada, USA and overseas. We are the Best Solution for Richmond moving and Storage services
- Services
- Movers in Richmond
- Moving company in Richmond
- Richmond moving and storage
- Service areas
- Richmond
- Address
-
100-9500 Van Horne Way
V6X 1W3 Richmond
Canada
+1-6042732921 salmonstransfer.com/richmond-movers