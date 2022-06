Our History

FOSHAN GOXO MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD

ESTABLISHEDSINCE 2010 WHO MANUFACTURES VARIOUS KINDS OF REHABILITATION EQUIPMENTS AND HOSPITAL PRODUCTS, ETC

OUR PRODUCTS WHEELCHAIR, HOSPITAL BED WERE SELL OVER 90 COUNTRIES AND KEEP A GOOD REPUTATION FOR MANY YEARS. WE HAVE A PROFESSIONAL R&D DEPT TEAM WITH ADVANCED MANUFACTURING SKILLS AND GOOD QUALITY CONTROL SYSTEM, AFTER SALE SERVICE IS ALSO OUR FOCUS.

AFTER 11 YEARS OF HARD WORKING, GX銆丟XCARE銆丟XMED BRAND HAVE EARNED A HIGH REPUTATION FOR ITS EXCELLENT QUALITY AND SERVICE IN GLOBAL MARKET. AND IT ALWAYS ENDEAVORS TO FURTHER IMPROVE PRODUCT QUALITY IN ORDER TO BETTER USER'S LIFE STANDARDS.

Our Factory

LOCATED IN FOSHAN CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, COVERING AN AREA OF ABOUT 6000 SQUARE METERS. OVER 300 WORKERS INCLUDING 30 R&D STAFF IN GOXO COMPANY FAMILY. IT IS A STRONG TEAM WE FOCUS ON HOSPITAL AND HOMECARE SERIES PRODUCT.

Our Product

Product Application

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL, HOMECARE, DISABLED PEOPLE, OLDER, ELDER, QUADRIPLEGIA, CERBRAL PALSY

Our Certificate

ISO13485:2003, ISO9001:2000, CE, FDA, SGS

Production Equipment

OVER TEN YEARS EXPERIENCE FOR PRODUCE WHEELCHAIR, MEDICAL BED, WALKING AIDS, WALKER, ROLLATOR ETC.

WE HAVE ENOUGH EQUIPMENT TO REACH PRODUCTION CAPACITY 40000 UNITS PER YEAR FOR WHEELCHAIR, 18000 UNITS PER YEAR FOR HOSPITAL BED.

TESTING MACHINES, UNIVERSAL TESTING MACHINES, WHEELS TEST MACHINES AND GROUND TILT ADJUSTABLE MACHINE TO ENSURE THAT PRODUCTS ARE ERGONOMIC AND SAFETY.

Production Market

WE HAVE SERVED MANY FAMOUS BRAND CUSTOMERS ALREADY, SUCH AS WAL-MART, ARMMED, PEAK, AKSON, ETC. WE WILL HAVE MANY NEW CUSTOMERS IN THE NEAR FUTURE.

Our Service

24 HOURS ON LINE FROM OUR AFTER-SALE TEAM COLLEAGUES BUT NOT A MACHINE WILL ANSWER YOU ANY QUESTION. WE HAVE A PROFESSIONAL R&D TEAM TO SOLVE YOUR DOUBTS. OUR PHONE IS +757 28108224, +757 28108242, +86 13760934600, OUR MAILBOX IS CHANNEL@GX-MED.COM.elderly commode suppliers

