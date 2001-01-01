Richard Germain is a real estate agent located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. His job is to sell and buy houses for his clients. About: Selling Saskatoon and area real estate since 2001, I consider myself to be a "Real Estate Investment Advisor". Whether you are buying or selling an investment property or personal residence it is likely to be among the largest expenditures you will make in your lifetime. If I wouldn't personally consider the property I certainly will not advise you to. The vast majority of my listings are those purchased previously on behalf of a client. Simply put "If I purchase bad properties for my clients, I will end up with bad properties for sale in the future". Over 80% of my business is referrals from past clients; this only happens if I do the job right the first time every time. I am a student of real estate. it is my passion. My market knowledge, experience, continuous real estate education and genuine concern for the best interests of my clients are the keys to my success and yours, If you are buying or selling I look forward to applying for the job and the opportunity of a personal interview. Please feel free to contact my personal cell phone anytime at 306-227-5343 or email richard@richardgermain.ca.



