Yogarise is a community-focused boutique yoga studio nestled on an acreage 10 minutes west of Stony Plain. From the moment you drive in, you are welcomed into a sanctuary of connection and well-being. Our classes support all practitioners, whether you are new to yoga and meditation, or have years of experience already. Our teachers have studied a multitude of traditions from restorative and yin to flow and ashtanga. Their unique classes will inspire, uplift and encourage you. We welcome you to a community that is heart-centered and grounded in the knowing that each of us have the ability to internally align, to discover truth, to transform, and to move through life clearly and intentionally. We are excited to meet you!



